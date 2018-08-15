New York woman killed Briton to ‘rid her house of evil’, police say

(SKY NEWS) – A Briton was stabbed to death in New York by a woman who wanted to “rid her house of evil”, police say.

Faye Doomchin, 66, has been charged with second degree murder after a 60-year-old British woman was killed in the Great Neck area of Long Island.

The British woman has not been named.

Detective Lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick, of Nassau County Police, said the woman had been on holiday in New York.

He said the pair had only met that day, and had been socialising with a mutual friend before the incident.

The Daily Telegraph reports the three had lunch together before going back to Doomchin’s home, where their mutual friend played the piano for them as they ate coffee and cake.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “The woman (Doomchin) made statements that she did not like the woman from England.

“She claimed she needed to ‘rid the house of evil’, she then appeared from the kitchen with a kitchen knife, walked right over to her and stabbed her in the chest.”

The victim and the mutual friend, a man from Queens, are believed to have known each other for about 12 years.

He allegedly last met with the accused eight months ago.

Police are still investigating a motive.

The 60-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital.

According to CBS News, Doomchin was previously involved in an assault in 1999, and used a weapon in that instance too.

Doomchin appeared in court in Hempstead on Tuesday. Her lawyer told Newsday she has a mental illness.