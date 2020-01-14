New Year Address highlights island-wide development set for 2020

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – With Cannelles Resort Project set for ground-breaking this week, it is clear the government’s plans to develop the south are continuing to take shape.

This project forms part of a wider vision of island-wide development to provide more economic and employment opportunities for all Saint Lucians.

In Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet’s New Year Address on Sunday, he focused on updating the nation on these developmental plans, highlighting that several projects are underway.

“We are excited about the airport redevelopment project, our first FBO Private Jet Facility is now operational and the rebuilding of St. Jude’s Hospital continues at a rapid pace,” the Prime Minister continued. “The Pearl of the Caribbean project had quite an auspicious start on National Day with our island’s first international horse racing event which attracted media, investors and visitors from all over the world and has created an unprecedented buzz about Saint Lucia, regionally and internationally… Added to the Pearl of the Caribbean project, we have the airport, the cruise ship terminal, the redevelopment of Anse Des Sables and the Cannelles project.”

Prime Minister Chastanet went on to reflect on the fact that the vision had always been for Vieux Fort to be the manufacturing capital of Saint Lucia and it is a priority of this present government to restore Vieux Fort’s commercial and economic viability.

The Prime Minister explained that other southern communities have and will benefit from development plans.

“We have also invested significant resources in Soufriere, another town where there had been widespread neglect. We opened the Hummingbird Beach Park, upgraded and redesigned the Soufriere Town Square, redeveloped the Old Trafford playing field and converted it into a farmers’ market and bus terminal, upgraded the Sulphur Springs Park, and began work on two new sporting facilities. Roads are being attended to, a new hospital is being built and Soufriere has become the poster child for Village Tourism. Similar programmes are being implemented in Anse la Raye and Gros Islet and eventually rolled out island-wide.”

To the north, the Prime Minister placed a spotlight on Castries. With plans to create more green space in the city center and ease the traffic congestion. The first phase of the Market Redevelopment Project will see a hurricane-resistant structure and more space to enable the free flow of people and goods.

Following the negotiations and the securing of several approvals, the physical hotel projects are set to start among them: the Hyatt project in Choc Bay and the highly anticipated Cabot Saint Lucia, a game changing project for the Caribbean golf industry.

In essence, the length and breadth of the country will experience major infrastructural development either with new sporting facilities or improvement to existing plants, rehabilitation of schools, fixing of roads and building of new or upgrading of existing health centres.

In concluding his address to the nation the Prime Minister said “It is the hope of our Government that we will continue to build on this and come together, united in a common purpose of empowering ourselves and developing our country, by taking advantage of the opportunities being created.”

