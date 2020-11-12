New water tank installed in Lombard, Patience

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Residents of Patience, Micoud can now expect an improved supply of water in their community as time goes by.

“A new water tank has recently been installed in Lombard, Patience to improve the water supply to the community,” Prime Minister Allen Chastanet disclosed on his official Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said the Patience, Micoud Water Supply Improvement Project is one that Dr. Gale Rigobert “consistently followed upon to ensure that it became a reality”.

Chastanet is the parliamentary representative for Micoud South while Dr. Rigobert, who is also the education minister, is the representative for Micoud North.

Chastanet said over the last four years his government has worked diligently to address the water issues plaguing communities across the island.

“We have undertaken water improvement projects in practically every constituency across the length and breadth of the island,” he boasted. “Apart from the water projects which have been completed, as I make this post, several water projects are also in progress. One of these is the Patience, Micoud Water supply improvement project.”

