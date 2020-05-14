Don't Miss

NEW VIDEO RELEASE: Yves Lewis – “Baby Don’t Cry”

By Yves Lewis
May 14, 2020

Yves Lewis

(PRESS RELEASE) — Yves Lewis has released a new music video “BABY DON’T CRY”, track number 3, on his new reggae album “DREAMS ARE FOR LIVING”.

During the COVID-19 experience, the entire album is streaming “100% FREE” on my home page, http://www.yveslewis.com (feel free to leave a review).

You can also get a free download of the title track “DREAMS” by subscribing to our mailing list.

Visit me on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9C__GQvieMJS5Uj1c9xudw?

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yveslewismusic/

For more information go to: http://www.yveslewis.com

