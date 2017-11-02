Don't Miss
New victory for Cuba in the United Nations against US blockade

By Cubaminrex
November 2, 2017
(Cubaminrex) – The Cuban resolution ¨Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba¨ was widely supported in the United Nations this Wednesday, obtaining 191 votes in favor, 2 against (USA and Israel) and 0 abstentions.

The international community represented in the framework of the 72 session of the United Nations General Assembly strongly rejected the unjust and inhumane policy applied by the United States against Cuba for almost six decades.

Prior to the voting, representatives from many nations, as well as from the main groups and regional and international blocs denounced the illegal blockade, which disregards the international law and the United Nations Charter, considering it the main obstacle to the economic and social development of the Cuban people, whose imposition also damages the sovereignty of countries interested in maintaining normal economic, commercial and financial relations with the island.

 

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.

One comment

  1. g.w
    November 2, 2017 at 2:12 PM

    someone, explain this to me if i dont get it right, but wasnt it Castro that put the blockage resulting in cubans cant do nothing with the US like importing or exporting to the US and after obama and castro put this thing behind them trump wanted to reverse it?

