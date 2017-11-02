New victory for Cuba in the United Nations against US blockade

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

(Cubaminrex) – The Cuban resolution ¨Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba¨ was widely supported in the United Nations this Wednesday, obtaining 191 votes in favor, 2 against (USA and Israel) and 0 abstentions.

The international community represented in the framework of the 72 session of the United Nations General Assembly strongly rejected the unjust and inhumane policy applied by the United States against Cuba for almost six decades.

Prior to the voting, representatives from many nations, as well as from the main groups and regional and international blocs denounced the illegal blockade, which disregards the international law and the United Nations Charter, considering it the main obstacle to the economic and social development of the Cuban people, whose imposition also damages the sovereignty of countries interested in maintaining normal economic, commercial and financial relations with the island.