UPDATE: Kick ‘Em Jenny volcano no threat to Saint Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – NEMO provides an update on the activities surrounding volcanic activity occurring at Kick ‘Em Jenny (KeJ), Grenada indicating that there is an exclusion zone of 5 km/ 3.1 miles around the summit for marine vessels.

All marine vessels should stay outside the first exclusion zone of 1.5 km/0.93 miles of the summit. Non-essential shipping (pleasure craft etc) should stay 5 km/3.1 miles clear of the summit (second exclusion zone).

At this time there is no threat to Saint Lucia. NEMO would like to inform the public that it is the official source for information regarding the volcanic activity.

For further information please contact the NEMO Secretariat via telephone # (758) 452-3802/452-4318/468-2126 or email at [email protected] or visit the Seismic Research Centre at www.uwiseismic.com.