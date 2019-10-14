Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 14th October 2019

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 33 ° C or 91 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.6 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 11.6 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 43.7 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:44 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 10:04 pm…High at 4:36 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:31 pm….High at 5:43 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies, with widely scattered showers..

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean region will cause a few scattered showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is accompanied by a small low-pressure system and is producing a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms. This wave has a low chance of development during the next two days while it moves westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h, and is expected to affect the islands from late Wednesday.

…A new tropical depression forms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic…

At 5:00 pm today, the center of newly formed Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 13.2 north, longitude 20.2 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph or 13 km/h. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph or 55 km/h with higher gusts. This system is expected to remain over the eastern tropical Atlantic during the next five days.

( 0 ) ( 0 )