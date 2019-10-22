Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

New tourist attraction ‘Glittering Sands’ opens in Anse-la-Raye

By GIS
October 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Glittering Sands is open to the general public.

(GIS) — Saint Lucia’s latest village tourism project, Glittering Sands, welcomed its first patrons last week.

The newest attraction is located just north of Anse-la-Raye village, and comprises two beaches—one for lounging and sunbathing, and the other available for private events.

The tourism facility development was made possible through the collaboration of two investors.

Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee (centre) said the facility development was made possible through the collaboration of two investors (left and right)

Minister for Tourism Dominic Fedee lauded the employment of many young persons of Anse-la-Raye and highlighted other opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Glittering Sands provides watersports services, a restaurant and bar, a souvenir shop and massage parlor.

The cruise industry has already committed to patronizing Glittering Sands, excited about its diversity, seclusion, and tranquility.

Glittering Sands is open to the general public.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.