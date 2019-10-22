New tourist attraction ‘Glittering Sands’ opens in Anse-la-Raye

(GIS) — Saint Lucia’s latest village tourism project, Glittering Sands, welcomed its first patrons last week.

The newest attraction is located just north of Anse-la-Raye village, and comprises two beaches—one for lounging and sunbathing, and the other available for private events.

The tourism facility development was made possible through the collaboration of two investors.

Minister for Tourism Dominic Fedee lauded the employment of many young persons of Anse-la-Raye and highlighted other opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Glittering Sands provides watersports services, a restaurant and bar, a souvenir shop and massage parlor.

The cruise industry has already committed to patronizing Glittering Sands, excited about its diversity, seclusion, and tranquility.

Glittering Sands is open to the general public.

