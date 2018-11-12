New storm brewing in Atlantic, tropical wave increases in strength near Caribbean

(WINK) — A tropical wave that formed east of the Caribbean islands has increased in surrounding thunderstorms, allowing for greater likelihood of tropical storm formation, as it continues to move west.

National Hurricane Center in Miami reported, there is a 30-percent chance of formation in the next 40 hours, considered low, with a high chance at 70 percent in the next five days for tropical storm formation in the Atlantic

NHC forecasts the the wave will continue to move west to northwest for the next few days passing near or north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the

southeastern Bahamas.

Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.

On the off chance that this storm does develop into something, it would be named Patty.

As for late-season, November hurricanes, there have been 36 named Atlantic storms, 21 of which became hurricanes, since 1950. The Florida Panhandle’s Mexico Beach can’t forget Hurricane Kate on Nov. 20-21, 1985. Kate hit Cuba and Florida as a Category 2 and, at its peak, had 120 mph winds.

Cuba has seen four — including Hurricane Paloma — which grew to a Category 4 with 145-mph winds, before making landfall in Santa Cruz del Sur in Cuba as a Category 2 on Nov. 8, 2008. And “Wrong-way Lenny” on Nov. 17-18, 1999 packed 155-mph winds in the Northern Lesser Antilles, according to Weather Underground. Hurricane Lenny was the second strongest November hurricane, behind the unnamed 1932 Cuba hurricane, which hit 175 mph.