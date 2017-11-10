Stabbing incidents reported in Babonneau and Castries

Two persons were injured in stabbing incidents in Babonneau and Castries on Thursday and Friday, respectively, according to law enforcement officials.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, around 4 p.m. a 16-year-old, identified as Claudius Best of Babonneau, was stabbed with a scissors in his left side and left shoulder.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

The other incident occurred just after midnight, on Friday, Nov. 10, when 39-year-old Sebastian Rosemond of Rockhall, Castries sustained a stab wound to the chest by a known individual.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

Emergency officials received the report at 12:24 a.m.

It is not yet known if anyone has been arrested for either incidents, and additional details were not available.