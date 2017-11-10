Don't Miss
Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

Stabbing incidents reported in Babonneau and Castries

By SNO Staff
November 10, 2017
Share47
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 47

Two persons were injured in stabbing incidents in Babonneau and Castries on Thursday and Friday, respectively, according to law enforcement officials.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, around 4 p.m. a 16-year-old, identified as Claudius Best of Babonneau, was stabbed with a scissors in his left side and left shoulder.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

The other incident occurred just after midnight, on Friday, Nov. 10, when 39-year-old Sebastian Rosemond of Rockhall, Castries sustained a stab wound to the chest by a known individual.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

Emergency officials received the report at 12:24 a.m.

It is not yet known if anyone has been arrested for either incidents, and additional details were not available.

(2)(4)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

2 comments

  1. Someone
    November 10, 2017 at 8:08 PM

    I just realized my mistake . Moving right along lol

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Someone
    November 10, 2017 at 8:06 PM

    Hello midnight? Seriously it's not even nine yet lol

    (6)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.