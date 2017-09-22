St. Lucian charged with killing his ex-lover and her two children in Martinique

A St. Lucian man has been charged in Martinique for killing his ex-girlfriend and her two children, according to Martinique media reports.

The 33-year-old accused, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 19, initially denied killing the trio. However, he is reported to have confessed on Thursday to the murder of 34-year-old teacher Leila Laviolette, Noah, six and a half years old, and Enrick Enzo, three years old. They were believed to have been killed between Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19 at their home on the Jou Ouvè road in Ravine Vilaine.

The name of the accused has not been published by the Martinique media.

According to media reports, the St. Lucian national went to the home of the woman on Monday afternoon during the passage of Hurricane Maria. He is believed to have stabbed the woman to death in anger during a dispute, before turning the weapon on her children.

The accused appeared in a magistrate’s court on Thursday afternoon where he was formally slapped with the charges.

Martinique media have reported that he is being held in custody and may be placed in solitary confinement to avoid retaliation from other prisoners.

According to the prosecutor in the case, the accused is known to the justice system. He was sentenced in October 2010 to two months’ imprisonment suspended for acts of violence by the Criminal Court of Fort-de-France.

Meanwhile, the killing has sparked outrage from a women’s group in Martinique.

The Union of Women of Martinique has condemned the killing, stating: “We rejoiced not to be part of these terrible statistics for several years … We learn with amazement and horror the assassination of a young woman and her two children. One must denounce once again, and each time, this will for control and domination which is expressed by macho violence, and which has nothing to do with love.”

According to reports, a crime of this nature is uncommon in Martinique, hence the outrage, particularly on social media.

The women’s group has made a public call to all mothers to join them this Saturday at 4 p.m. on the waterfront for a “balloon release in white clothes” in memory of the slain woman and children.

The group also stated that members of the Martinique public are invited to another gathering this Saturday morning in the heart of Fort-de-France to protest the killings.

The father of the deceased woman, Léonce Laviolette, told Martinique media that he last saw his daughter alive on Sunday night.

“She loved life,” Léonce said. “I felt that there was a tension but I did not feel it was that serious.”