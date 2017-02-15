BOSL
COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

New single by Gospel artiste Shem Meluce

Press Release
February 15, 2017

2017-02-15-10_44_24-press-release_-st-lucia-gospel-music-sad-times-slunewsonlinegmail-com-gmPRESS RELEASE – “The curse needs to be broken,” the words of Gospel artiste, Shem Meluce. Meluce, whose musical talent has exported him to various nations across the globe, including the United States and Africa, hails from the beautiful community of Laborie.

His travels have anchored a deep appreciation for the beauty of St. Lucia and the love that is often shared among the people. St. Lucia celebrates it’s 38th Independence anniversary this February, and though this should be a time for much pride, Meluce is taken by the recent cases of crime and negative energy that this year, 2017, has brought, thus he was inspired to express his sadness in the song, “Sad Times.” His message is one charging the nation to rise to

the challenge of taking leadership, each for another, for a better society. Song Title: Sad Times Main vocals: Shem Meluce

Lyrics: Shem Meluce Background vocals: Shem Meluce

Instrumental: Shem Meluce Executive Producers: Shem Meluce

Mixed and Mastered by Meriaha St. Louis of MS Studio

(2)(0)
Share4
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 4
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.