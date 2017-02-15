New single by Gospel artiste Shem Meluce

PRESS RELEASE – “The curse needs to be broken,” the words of Gospel artiste, Shem Meluce. Meluce, whose musical talent has exported him to various nations across the globe, including the United States and Africa, hails from the beautiful community of Laborie.
His travels have anchored a deep appreciation for the beauty of St. Lucia and the love that is often shared among the people. St. Lucia celebrates it’s 38th Independence anniversary this February, and though this should be a time for much pride, Meluce is taken by the recent cases of crime and negative energy that this year, 2017, has brought, thus he was inspired to express his sadness in the song, “Sad Times.” His message is one charging the nation to rise to
the challenge of taking leadership, each for another, for a better society. Song Title: Sad Times Main vocals: Shem Meluce
Lyrics: Shem Meluce Background vocals: Shem Meluce
Instrumental: Shem Meluce Executive Producers: Shem Meluce
Mixed and Mastered by Meriaha St. Louis of MS Studio