New search warrants served in Botham Jean investigation

(NBC) — Newly released court records show three additional search warrants have been served in the investigation into the death of Botham Jean, the Dallas man shot and killed in his own apartment by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger has told investigators she mistakenly believed the apartment was her own and that Jean was a burglar.

The new warrants show investigators with the Dallas County District attorney’s office have been seeking additional video footage from surveillance cameras on townhomes across the street from the South Side Flats apartments where Jean and Guyger both lived.

Two of the warrants request doorbell video from two addresses on Arch Place. The warrants were served on “Ring,” a California-based company that provides doorbell security cameras systems.

In a third warrant, investigators are seeking security camera video from ADT Security Services, for additional camera footage from an address on Arch Place.

A resident at one of the homes targeted in the search warrants told NBC 5 that investigators were looking for video showing Guyger and Jean’s apartments. The resident said the view from his camera is obstructed. Video of the area may be crucial evidence for investigators as they try to re-trace Guyger’s steps in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

Guyger has told investigators she returned home at the end of her shift and found the door ajar at what she believed to be her apartment. In an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators have said Guyger described seeing a “large silhouette” in the apartment and that she gave ”verbal commands that were ignored” prior to firing the shots that killed Jean.

Jean’s family and their attorneys dispute those accounts and say information they have gathered from witnesses will contradict Guyger’s statements.

Guyger has been arrested and is facing a manslaughter charge but Dallas County prosecutors have said they will conduct their own review to determine if a murder charge or other charges are more appropriate.