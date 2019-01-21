New president for Saint Lucia bankers association

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Bankers Association of St. Lucia Inc. (Bankers Association) has announced the appointment of a new president to manage its affairs for the period November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019.

Mrs. Suzette Armoogam-Shah of Scotiabank assumes the reigns of leadership as the new president of the Association following the departure of Mrs. Wendy Delmar, former branch manager of Scotiabank’s Castries branch.

She is supported by a cadre of banking professionals on the executive, including Vice President, Mrs. Ladessa James-Williams, country manager – CIBC FCIB; Secretary, Mrs. Sandra Fontenelle, country manager – RBC Royal Bank; Treasurer, Baldwin Taylor, senior manager — retail of Bank of Saint Lucia; and Mr. Jonathan Johannes, managing director – 1st National Bank, responsible for public relations.

Mrs. Armoogam-Shah is general manager and country head for Scotiabank St Lucia, and is responsible for the overall success of all banking operations including retail, commercial and small business segments. Suzette holds a BSc economics, University of the West Indies and a personal financial planning diploma, Canadian Securities Institute.

Her journey began with Scotiabank Toronto in 1996, holding numerous progressively senior positions with the most recent being district vice president for Scotiabank, Toronto Region.

As district vice-president, her drive and winning mindset contributed significantly to the bank’s success. She also held positions such as director, learning land performance consulting with Canadian Banking Human Resources, and director regional banking for Scotiabank’s Atlantic region.

Mrs. Armoogam-Shah’s experience in business development, leadership, change management and generating consistently strong business results will prove valuable as the new incoming president of the Bankers Association of St. Lucia.

She continues the profound work of the Association, to promote the usefulness of financial institutions, to increase financial literacy at all levels, to strengthen partnerships with stakeholder communities and to contribute to financial growth and development in keeping with the vision of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.