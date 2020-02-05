Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

New population census for Saint Lucia coming

February 5, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share4
4 Shares

SNO – Beginning on May 12th, 2020, a new national population and housing census will begin in Saint Lucia, which will help the government determine strategic policies and programmes for the next decade.

The theme for the census is “Konté Sent Lisi.”

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is now calling on all Saint Lucians to be part of the process and get counted.

” I am appealing to as many Saint Lucians as possible to please cooperate with the enumerators as they carry out their duties,” he said.

He stated that 550 enumerators are being trained and will work on the census.

“Enumerators are currently undergoing a significant amount of training, in order to adequately prepare them to carry out this mammoth exercise and to allow for the most accurate collection of data,” the Prime Minister said. “The information which you will be providing is protected by law and you have the highest assurance that any information which you provide, will be dealt with in the strictest confidence. Please provide information which is as accurate as possible.”

He explained the aim of the census.

“The aim is to have a very comprehensive assessment of your country, to allow for the accurate delivery of initiatives to remedy some of the ills in the society, such as poverty, inequality, substandard healthcare and the lack of adequate housing,” Chastanet said.

A population and housing census is carried out in Saint Lucia every ten years.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share4
4 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.