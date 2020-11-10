New ‘open-air’ food court for Gros Islet says Chastanet

By Sharlenee Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has announced that the preparation of a location for an “open-air” food court is underway.

Chastanet made the announcement on his official Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 9.

The post was accompanied by video footage in which Chastanet is seen on the site that is being prepared for the construction of the court.

The food court will be located behind the Gros Islet fire station.

He wrote: “My weekend Chicken Wings stop, stemmed from a site visit this past weekend to a new location in Gros Islet where an improved open air food court is currently being established.

“The property has been cleared and work is ongoing for the preparation of the site.

“This new Food Court will include proper parking, washrooms and public seating amongst other amenities, providing local entrepreneurs and the general public a more conducive environment to do business and dine locally. #StaySafe #LetsKeepWorking,” he said.

( 0 ) ( 0 )