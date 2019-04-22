New national record for Julien Alfred

Share This On:

(SNO) — The University of Texas track and field team set eight new personal records while competing at the Bryan Clay Invite and Mt. SAC Relays on Friday night.

At the Mt. SAC Relays, the Texas contingent set four new personal bests, highlighted by four top-10 finishes.

Competing at the high-profile collegiate invitational after being denied permission to represent the nation at the CARIFTA Games in the Cayman Islands, Julien Alfred set a new Saint Lucia national junior record.

Alfred, who is expected to go in national colours this summer at the Pan Am Junior Championships, ran 11.49 for the women’s 100m and 24.07 for the 200m. The Commonwealth Youth Games 100m champion and Youth Olympics silver medallist finished eighth in the century and fifth in the half-lap race.

The Longhorns freshman, a graduate of St Catherine High School in Jamaica, reset the 100m national junior record she has held for the past three years. Her previous best mark just a few weeks ago was 11.52.

The new national junior record is the 13th fastest time for under-20 girls this season in the North and Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) region.

