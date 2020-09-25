New mapping tool to improve assistance to persons with disabilities

By NCPD

(PRESS RELEASE) – The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) is currently collecting important data and geo-tagging clients around the island via the KoBo Toolbox.

This is a free open-source tool for mobile data collection, available to anyone. It allows for the instant virtual mapping of clients on a satellite-generated map, and collection of data in the field using mobile devices such as cell phones or tablets. This will greatly assist the organization with advocating for members with an understanding of their specific locations and diverse needs.

The KoBo Toolbox was developed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) , Harvard Humanitarian Initiative (HHI) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC). The implications of this platform are significant and allow a plethora of uses by diverse organizations.

It is the aim of the NCPD to map as many persons as possible with disabilities in Saint Lucia, in order to best serve members and direct humanitarian assistance to them.

