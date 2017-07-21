New date and location for Wet Fete revealed!

Blueprint Entertainment Inc., organisers of the popular H20 Wet Fete, has just revealed the new location for the event: The Sab, Vigie Playing Field.

The event will take place this Sunday, July 23. Gates open at 1 p.m.

Wet Fete 2017 was initially slated to take place on July 16 at Beach Park, Sunny Acres, but it was postponed, because, according to the organisers, the authorities did not grant approval for the event.