New Lifetime series shot entirely on location at St. James’s Club Morgan Bay and features many of Saint Lucia’s top tourism attractions

(PRESS RELEASE) – Lifetime’s new reality series, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, premieres 23rd October 2018 at 10:00 p.m., and showcases the best of Saint Lucia tourism, hospitality, and romance.

The entire eight-episode series was shot on location at St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, one of Saint Lucia’s largest and most popular all-inclusive beachfront resorts.

“This is a terrific opportunity to show millions of television viewers all that the beautiful Caribbean island of Saint Lucia has to offer,” said Mark Grebby, Senior VP of Operations for Elite Island Resorts. “We are very excited to share this amazing island and St. James’s Club Morgan Bay with the world.”

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island follows sixteen singles as they meet in hopes of finding lasting love while enjoying Saint Lucia’s lush, tropical island setting.

The show was filmed both at the resort, and on-site at many of Saint Lucia’s most dramatic and popular tourism attractions.

St. James’s Club Morgan Bay is situated on 30 lush, tropical acres with a beautiful beach and featuring waterfront dining, a wide array of water sports, tennis, spa and salon, endless activities, a kids club, and evening entertainment. The resort is located just north of the capital city of Castries, about 10 minutes south of the world-class Rodney Bay Marina area.

“Saint Lucia is one of the Caribbean’s most romantic islands, and we look forward to welcoming fans of the show to Saint Lucia and our resort,” said Grebby.