New leadership at the UWI Mona Campus from August 1

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The UWI Regional Headquarters, Jamaica, W.I. Tuesday, July 31, 2018—On August 1, 2018, The UWI, Mona Campus welcomes Professor Dale Webber as its new Campus Principal and Professor Ian Boxill as its Deputy Campus Principal.

Professor Webber’s appointment was approved by Chancellor Robert Bermudez in April, on behalf of the University Council and Professor Boxill’s nomination for appointment was accepted at the University Finance and General Purposes Committee meeting in June.

Professor Webber ascends to Campus Principal from the position of Pro Vice-Chancellor, Graduate Studies and Research. He has had a distinguished career in Coastal Ecology and Environmental Management and a strong and consistent record of teaching, graduate supervision, administration and research excellence which spans 30 years of service with The UWI.

He joined The UWI in 1989 as Warden of Taylor Hall (of residence) and worked his way up the ranks from Lecturer to Professor. From 1992 to 2001, he was also the Assistant Director for the Centre for Marine Sciences at Mona, returned as Director from 2005 to 2015, and held the Grace Kennedy’s James Moss-Solomon Senior Chair in Environmental Management from 2010 to 2015, until becoming Pro Vice-Chancellor, Graduate Studies and Research.

Professor Ian Boxill has been an outstanding administrator and leader at The UWI for over 25 years. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Principal of the Mona Campus, Professor Boxill was Dean in the Faculty of Social Sciences.

He joined The UWI as a Lecturer in 1992. In 2001, he was promoted to the position of Senior Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, Psychology and Social Work and then Head of the Department in 2003 until 2007. In 2006, he was elevated to the title of Professor of Comparative Sociology, and appointed Dean on August 1, 2016. Professor Boxill also served as the Carlton Alexander Professor of Management Studies and Director of the Centre for Tourism and Policy Research, a post he held from 2010 to present.

The UWI’s senior executive management team and extended community of faculty and staff, students, alumni and council members extend their support and warm regards to Professors Webber and Boxill and wish them every success in their new capacities of service to the regional institution.

The University also conveys its sincere gratitude to Professor Archibald McDonald and Professor Ishenkumba Kahwa for their distinguished service to the campus.