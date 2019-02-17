Don't Miss
New laundry facility for Micoud residents (+photo gallery)

By GIS
February 17, 2019

(GIS) — The Micoud north Parliamentary Representative, Hon. Dr. Gale T.C. Rigobert recently hosted a ceremony to mark the official reopening of the Micoud village laundry facility.

Minister Rigobert said the project was one that she “promised to deliver to the constituents of Micoud North”.


She added that the “completion of the project also signifies the commencement of redevelopment of the Micoud village waterfront”.

The Micoud laundry facility was officially reopened on Jan. 27.

