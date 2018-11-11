New IDB exhibits to promote inclusive development in the Caribbean

Share This On:

(CMC) – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) says new exhibits to be displayed at its headquarters here seek to promote inclusive development through local art in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The Washington-based financial institution said its cultural center will open “A City of Questions: DC Artists Encouraging Inclusive Development” on Tuesday.

“The exhibition gathers a group of local artists of Latin American and the Caribbean heritage working in Washington to respond to the idea of promoting more inclusive cities,” the IDB said.

“The result shows a collaborative process where these artists pose questions related to urban development, which are then responded to through their installations, photography, street art, muralism, and soundscapes,” it added. “This exhibition represents a multitude of questions giving voice to underrepresented groups and offering a fresh perspective on urban life.”

The IDB said it will be the first time that its cultural center invites Washington-based artists to share their insights about more equitable approaches to urban development.

“’A City of Questions’ offers a fresh perspective from our city,” said Trinidad Zaldívar, Unit Chief of Creativity and Culture at the IDB. “Washington, D.C. is very diverse metropolis, where people from all over the world come to work on development and public policy, which is at the heart of our mission.

“We want to start this conversation about inclusive urban spaces and how it connects with the same challenges that we are facing in Latin America and the Caribbean”, he added.

Zaldívar said the exhibit includes pieces from Edgar Endress, assistant professor teaching new media and public art at George Mason University; Veronica Melendez, visual artist; Maria del Carmen Montoya of the Ghana Think Tank collective; Charles Philippe Jean-Pierre, Haitian visual artist and US State Department Art in Embassies Artist; and Rodrigo Pradel, painter, illustrator and muralist.

The IDB said “A City of Questions” was made possible thanks to artistic support by Washington Project for the Arts, “which envisions the city as a place that welcomes, values, and respects the presence and contributions of contemporary artists.”

The IDB Cultural Center is located in downtown Washington, D.C., just steps from the White House.

“The space promotes creativity, innovative art and ideas that address concerns related to development, integration, collaboration, and sustainability in Latin America and the Caribbean,” the IDB said.