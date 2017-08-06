New hotel development, 180-room Ritz-Carlton, coming to Saint Lucia

3 August 2017 — (PRESS RELEASE): The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., part of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) has signed a management agreement with Range Developments to open a Ritz-Carlton property in Saint Lucia in 2021, bringing the award-winning luxury brand for the first time to the Eastern Caribbean island known for its lush, mountainous terrain and expansive beaches.

The 180-room Ritz-Carlton, St. Lucia will be located on the picturesque southern tip of the island, on the Caribbean southwest coast.

Not only will the hotel be within easy reach of Hewanorra International Airport – which has seen increased airlift catering to luxury travellers in recent years – it also will be in close proximity to the famous twin volcanoes known as the “Pitons,” two spires that rise dramatically from the sea. The Pitons are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Among the hotel’s many amenities will be ample meeting and group space both indoors and out; multiple dining facilities, all with outdoor seating; a spa that includes an outdoor treatment area; and several swimming pools, including one that will be designated as a quiet relaxation area only for adults.

Today, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Allen Chastanet, and other members of the cabinet joined the principals of Range Developments and representation from Marriott International and The Ritz-Carlton to commemorate the signing of the agreement to build The Ritz-Carlton, St. Lucia. The Honourable Prime Minister Allen Chastanet noted that this was an historic and significant event in the continuing development of tourism on the island.

“We are delighted to see this first step in what will be a major project on the southern tip of the island,” said PM Chastanet. “We have maintained that our focus is on enhancing our tourism offerings and we are committed to ensuring sustainable investment and employment in Saint Lucia and particularly in the south. I am elated that we have such eminent partners in this project in what is surely going to be one of the best resorts in the Caribbean.”

“We are delighted to bring The Ritz-Carlton to the stunning island of Saint Lucia, and are happy to have found the right partner and opportunity to do so,” said Hervé Humler, President and Chief Operating Officer, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. “We’re excited about the increased demand for luxury travel offerings on Saint Lucia and look forward to welcoming guests to experience the unparalleled service of The Ritz-Carlton against such a breathtaking backdrop.”

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Lucia is the anchor of a larger development project led by Range Developments, a multi-phase project currently titled the “Black Bay Master Development”, set on a total of 180 acres. The project will be developed under the country’s Citizenship-by-Investment programme.

Range Developments has received plaudits and awards both for its designs and robust and innovative corporate social responsibility activities.

“This will be our third major luxury development in the Caribbean and we are delighted to be working with the Government of Saint Lucia,” says Mohammed Asaria, Vice Chairman of Range Developments. “Range is aggressively expanding in the Caribbean and we are excited to bring the legendary Ritz-Carlton brand to this exclusive destination.”

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Lucia will be designed and built to the highest standards. The project is estimated to create about 500 jobs on the island during construction, with a similar amount once the hotel is operational.

Saint Lucia’s natural beauty attracts travellers who wish to immerse themselves in stunning surroundings, with ample opportunities for hiking, sailing, swimming, and many other watersports. Travelers are drawn to the island’s mountainous terrain, waterfalls, natural hot springs, coral reefs, and seemingly endless beaches.