Castries, Saint Lucia, Tuesday October 19, 2021:– The retired public servant appointed to chair the National Covid Management Center has responded to online media critics, laying to rest their concerns about which political party he supports — and how much he’ll be paid.

Cletus Springer’s appointment by Cabinet has been severely criticized by commentators on one of the island’s popular online news media platforms, many claiming it’s a reflection of the new ruling party (SLP) following in the footsteps of the now opposition UWP, creating “Jobs for the Boys”.

Some also claimed Springer’s “salary” will be another burden on already-burdened local taxpayers.

But the man at the butt of early criticism even before he sits in the new chair at the old COVID Command Center has responded to the negative criticisms in the Saint Lucia Times Online article.

With a clarifying post to what he described as “the core concerns expressed in the comments” in the article about his appointment, Springer said he only responded because he was “mindful of the critical work that befalls the COVID-19 Management Centre and the importance of having as much public support as possible…”

He also clarified that “No representative on the COVID Management Center will receive any form of compensation.”

The former senior public officer also clarified that “I am not affiliated with any [political] party.”

Springer explained his acceptance of the position this way: “It is enough for me to state what my record makes clear: that I have always been about country.”

He said, “This is not the first time that I have freely volunteered my time, resources and expertise in the service of my country and people.”

“And”, he concluded, “if God wills, it will not be the last!”