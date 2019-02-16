New Generation Football Club shines in KFC Northern Zone Under-23 football competition

(SNO) — The up-and-coming New Generation Football Club has taken the KFC-sponsored Northern Zone Under-23 by storm, winning their first two fixtures against highly fancied opposition.

New Generation dispatched with favourites Northern United, then came up against Marchand’s B1 FC on Wednesday. B1, meanwhile, had lost 4-1 to Flow Lancers in their first match.

After a scoreless and somewhat gormless first stanza at the Gros Islet Playing Field, the second period came alive with three goals.

B1 found the back of the net in the 42nd minute through Sharri Herman. But New Generation equalised four minutes later, thanks to Miguel St Phor.

With the tie in the balance, New Generation eventually got a game-winner from Kidnnay Joseph in the 65th minute of play, pulling out 2-1 victors.