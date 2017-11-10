UPDATED: “This is a terrible loss” – businessman commenting on building fire in Beausejour

Firefighters have responded to a building on fire in Beausejour, Gros Islet.

Reports are that there are two buildings on the compound where the fire is being fought.

The building with Island Style – Tile & Bath, Real Foods and International Suppliers is unaffected, according to Warren Joseph, managing director of Island Style – Tile & Bath, in a comment to St. Lucia News Online.

The building with Merchandising Plus is reportedly the one affected.

“Our hearts go out to the other businesses and employees of those businesses affected by this terrible disaster. This is a terrible loss,” Joseph said.

The emergency officials received the report of the fire at 10:11 a.m.

Gros Islet and Castries Fire Stations responded.

At 11:08 a.m., a photographer told St Lucia News Online that the fire “has gotten worse”.

We will provide more information later.