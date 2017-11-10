Don't Miss
UPDATED: “This is a terrible loss” – businessman commenting on building fire in Beausejour

By SNO Staff
November 10, 2017
Drone photo of the fire at the Beausejour facility. * Photo credit: Digital Cohesion

Firefighters have responded to a building on fire in Beausejour, Gros Islet.

Reports are that there are two buildings on the compound where the fire is being fought.

The building with Island Style  – Tile & Bath, Real Foods and International Suppliers is unaffected, according to Warren Joseph, managing director of Island Style – Tile & Bath, in a comment to St. Lucia News Online.

The building with Merchandising Plus is reportedly the one affected.

“Our hearts go out to the other businesses and employees of those businesses affected by this terrible disaster. This is a terrible loss,” Joseph said.

The emergency officials received the report of the fire at 10:11 a.m.

Gros Islet and Castries Fire Stations responded.

At 11:08 a.m., a photographer told St Lucia News Online that the fire “has gotten worse”.

We will provide more information later.

Drone photo of the fire at the Beausejour facility. * Photo credit: Digital Cohesion

7 comments

  1. Anonymous
    November 10, 2017 at 1:15 PM

    Which business?

  2. Concerned
    November 10, 2017 at 12:18 PM

    Every year around Christmas time we have so many fires. I do not really understand what is going on.

  3. Anonymous
    November 10, 2017 at 12:06 PM

    Every week is a fire. I hope that the Fire Service did not have to wait for LUCELEC to turn off the power to begin fighting the fire. Why no fire switches or cut-outs on commercial buildings which will allow the Fire Service to switch off the power?
    Is the Electrical Department and the National Utilities Regulatory Commission (NURC) in a comatose state?

    • Really Now
      November 10, 2017 at 1:53 PM

      Are you suggesting LUCELEC does not cut off power quickly enough in these circumstances and is responsible for buildings being engulfed in flames as a result? The Fire Department has clearly stated LUCELEC goes above and beyond to respond immediately to any requests from them. Stay focused on the issue at hand - why not ask if businesses are electrically compliant? That is far more responsible for electrical fires than anything LUCELEC does or doesn't do.

  4. Anonymous
    November 10, 2017 at 11:32 AM

    masaiaye what going with them fires....................

  5. Wisdom
    November 10, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    O o sorry to hear that

