New executive for Grow Well

(PRESS RELEASE) — Grow Well Inc. held its annual general meeting on Thursday, April 25, 2019, marking 24-years of advocacy.

The election of a new executive and the retirement of a stalwart from that role were the main highlights of the AGM.

The meeting heard the president’s report from outgoing President Paul Lorde, who reported on the past year’s programmes, which have been robust, and thanked sponsors, volunteers and supporters. The financial report was also presented, giving a healthy financial outlook for the organisation.

Guest speaker Henry Mangal of Business Acumen Consulting offered words of encouragement to volunteers gathered at the Grow Well Centre in Gros Islet.

A noted volunteer himself, Mangal’s keynote address stressed that community work was one of the best ways to make the most of one’s time, as it benefits not only those you seek to help, but the community and the volunteer as well.

Mangal also took the time to express admiration for outgoing President Paul Lorde and Secretary Colleen Newman, noting their long and storied community service via Grow Well.

Newman also commended Lorde, under who’s leadership the number of programmes at GrowWell has vastly increased.

Lorde has served in several capacities on the executive over the past 24 years and was awarded Honorary Life Membership in recognition of distinguished service to the organisation on its 20th anniversary.

He announced at the AGM, his decision to remove himself from future consideration for any executive position. Lorde was recognised with an award at the AGM in appreciation of his contribution to Grow Well.

Another stalwart recognised was Mary Sidoine, who received the President’s Award at the AGM. She was commended for her valuable contribution to the golf programme.

Eleven individuals were confirmed to lead the organisation for the next two years, two in absentia. Four of these have not previously held executive positions. The new executive comprises President – Paula St. Luce, Vice President – Christina Jules, Secretary – Simone Liverpool, Treasurer – Andy DeVerteuil (Abs), PRO – Maria Fontenelle, Floor Members Tracey Arnold and Leslie Clarke, Trustees Monique Dubisson, Susan Guillaume and Colleen Newman, and Rotary-appointed Trustee – Astrid Mondesir (Abs).

The injection of new members into the organisation is expected to help sustain and expand the organisation’s programmes for youth in the island’s north.

