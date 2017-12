Fire partially destroyed a dwelling house in Sans Souci, Castries on Sunday, Dec. 31, according to law enforcement sources.

Around 5 a.m., the authorities received a report that a concrete structure – measuring 55ft x 40ft – was on fire.

Castries responded with two units and an ambulance.

The owner and sole occupant of the house, Madge Alexander, who is 80+ years old, was reportedly rescued by her son and the police.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Investigations are underway.