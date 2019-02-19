New Dominica Labour Party candidate withdraws from electoral race

Share This On:

ROSEAU, Dominica, Feb. 18, CMC – Just one day after be named as a representative from the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP), the candidate for the constituency of Marigot has withdrawn from the electoral race.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who made the announcement on Monday, said he was informed by the party’s general secretary, Edward Registe, of the decision made by Anika Charles.

According to Skerrit, Charles withdrew based on what he called a “salacious, vicious and downright nasty campaign”.

“She is both a mother and a daughter, while stepping forward to serve her country ….. she quite understandably, did not bargain for the nastiness, that her opponents and detractors have introduced to this campaign.The campaign launched against her is reprehensible and no one should have to endure such. It is unfortunate that persons believe.”

The Prime Minister added that the party will announce a new candidate for the constituency.

On Sunday, Skerrit named nine women, including his wife, Melissa, in new slate of candidates as the DLP seeks to maintain power in the upcoming 2020 general election.

Addressing the DLP Special Delegates Conference in Londonderry, north east of here on Sunday, Skerrit dropped a number of senior ministers in his ‘change team for these changing times.

Among the causalities are Public Works Minister, Dr. Colin McIntyre, who in the past had served as acting prime minister, Sports, Youth Affairs Minister Justina Charles, the wife of the late prime minister Pierre Charles, whom Skerrit replaced as prime minister in 2004.

Education Minister Petter St. Jean, Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux,, Information, Science and technology Minister Kelvar Darroux, Tourism Minister Robert Tonge, the Minister of Kalinago Affairs, Cassius Darroux and Johnson Drigo, the former agriculture minister, who was made a minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, are also not among the candidates announced to contest the 21 seats in the next general election.

Skerrit said that those persons not selected would not be placed in the political wilderness, “and had agreed to remain in the service of the people of Dominica, but in different capacities.

“Let me make it clear to you my brothers and sisters we are not discarding anyone. We were fortunate as a party in government to have had a group of youngsters men and women who stepped forward in 2000, 2005, 2009 and 2014 to serve their country.

He said that the new look DLP slate is in response to the many calls by supporters for fresh faces ahead of the 2020 elections and consolidating the socio-economic development the country has achieved under his administration and creating the world’s first climate resilient country.