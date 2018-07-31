New dad killed in crash after visiting baby in hospital

(NEW YORK POST) – A Massachusetts marine was killed in a head-on crash on his way home from visiting his newborn and wife in the hospital, according to officials.

Kevin Quinn, 32, was fatally struck early Saturday morning on Route 28 in Cape Cod when his SUV collided with another vehicle, news station WPRI reported.

Police said 22-year-old Mickey Rivera allegedly caused the accident when he crossed the center line and hit Quinn.

Rivera was killed on impact and his passenger was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the news station reported.

Quinn — a US Marine veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan — was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.

A GoFundMe page created to raise money for a memorial fund said that he was “very much excited but nervous” to become a father.

He had planned to return to the hospital Sunday to take home his wife and newborn daughter, Logan.