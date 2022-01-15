 

BREAKING NEWS

New Consul General to Canada Meets Saint Lucians Virtually

Saint Lucia’s new Consul General to Canada, Henry Mangal, has had his first meeting, online, with fellow citizens living in Canada.

Mangal, in a bilingual recording uploaded to Saint Lucians in Canada, said the government ‘has decided to improve relations with Canada’ and he is ‘looking forward to engaging directly’ with the Canadian government when conditions allow him to take up residence in Canada.

But in the meantime, he said, he’s ‘in daily contact with the Consulate’ and therefore already on the job virtually.

Consul General Mangal assured Saint Lucians that during his tenure, he will address matters relating both to ‘Saint Lucian citizens in Canada with any problems or seeking any information’, as well as Canadians interested in visiting or investing in Saint Lucia.

A former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Mangal served as director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) office in Barbados for several years before returning home a few years ago.

Mangal’s appointment was announced by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre in November 2021, during a special address marking his administration’s First 100 Days in Office.

