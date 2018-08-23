New Comprehensive Economic Reconversion plan began in Venezuela as of August 20th 2018

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On Friday, August 17th, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced a series of economic measures which will be implemented within the framework of the national “Comprehensive Economic Reconversion” plan, which came into effect on Monday, 20th August 2018.

This program aims to find a balance to strengthen the purchasing power of Venezuelans and correct some distortions that were generated as a result of the economic war applied against Venezuela.

Among the measures announced by President Maduro, is the anchorage of the Sovereign Bolivar to the Petro. The previous monetary system – Bolívar Fuerte (Bs.F), gave way to a new monetary cone expressed as Bolívar Soberano (Bs.S), based on the elimination of five (05) zeros of the system that preceded it.

It should be noted since February this year, the Bolivarian Government officially launched the “Petro” crypto-currency, backed by oil resources, with the aim of opening a new economic era in the nation. Likewise, President Nicolás Maduro announced that the cryptocurrency will have an updated value at the reference price of the Venezuelan oil barrel, therefore, the value of Petro was averaged at $60 (USD).

On the other hand, the minimum wage, pensions and salary base were adjusted, adjusting the minimum wage for the public and private sector to ½ Petro, which is equivalent to 1,800 Bs.S. Likewise, to ensure that all workers receive the salary corresponding to this new salary adjustment, for a period of 90 days, the Bolivarian Government will assume the payment of the private payroll of the small and medium industry until these companies are able to meet the ½ Petro payment.

Additionally, this measure will contribute to the containment of the inflationary impact connected to salary adjustments, while balancing the big difference between the current cost of goods and services and the value of the previous salary. This new measures will allow Venezuelans to gain purchasing power.

Another point to note is the redesign of the fiscal and tax policy, under a rectification program called “Zero Fiscal Deficit”, framed in strict fiscal discipline practices and cessation of the issuance of inorganic money. This will involve a new configuration of the conventional systems of national taxes to leverage the financing of public finances through taxes.

These announcements and joint actions are unprecedented in the Venezuelan economy, as have been the circumstances that generated the application of such measures.