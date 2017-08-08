New CEO for Citizenship by Investment Unit

PRESS RELEASE – The Citizenship by Investment Board (“the Board”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nestor Alfred to the position of Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Citizenship by Investment Unit effective today, 8th August, 2017.

Nestor holds a BSc. Management Studies from the University of the West Indies and an MBA from Henley Management College/Brunel University.

Prior to his current appointment, his former roles include Executive Director of the Gaming Authority; Financial Management Consultant; Banker in the jurisdictions of Saint Lucia, Barbados and the Cayman Islands; Senior Executive within the East Caribbean Financial Holding Group; Director of Saint Lucia Financial Sector Supervision Unit; Registrar of Insurance and Assistant Comptroller of Inland Revenue Saint Lucia. Regionally, he serves as Commissioner to Caricom Competition Commission.

Nestor brings to CIP Saint Lucia, his vast experience as a regulator within the financial services sector and his expertise in the areas of Anti Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).

The Board looks forward to working with him as he provides necessary leadership to the Citizenship by Investment Unit and overall management of its’ affairs.

The Board and the new CEO shall utilize their best efforts to continue positioning CIP Saint Lucia as a reputable, attractive and well run global citizenship program.