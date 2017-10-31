Breaking News
Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

UPDATE: Body of Cedar Heights man recovered

By RSLPF
October 31, 2017
Share196
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 196

Clint Wells

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of twenty two (22) year old namely, Clint Wells of Cedar Heights, Vieux Fort.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017 about 8:20 a.m. officers attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station responded to a report of a suspected drowning at Moule-a-Chique Beach in Vieux Fort.

Clint Wells had reportedly gone snorkeling on Monday, October 30, 2017 and was reported missing after he had failed to return home. His body was recovered by officers attached to the Police Marine Unit, about 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday, November 01, 2017. Investigations are ongoing in this matter.

(4)(3)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

8 comments

  1. Rufina Isidore
    October 31, 2017 at 6:07 PM

    When you hear about the drummer boy,was Clint.this boy had a passion for playing the drums in church.he was a very quiet and respectable young man.To the wells family .sorry for ur lose. We too are deeply saddened by the news.coming fromrufina Isidore and family

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Baby love
    October 31, 2017 at 6:02 PM

    R.I.P.P clint we will miss you dearly. Gone to soon. Class of 2013 of PSS

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. Vincent Samuel
    October 31, 2017 at 5:55 PM

    So sad, so sad. I knew Clint as being a very fine, respectable young man. It's rather heart breaking to hear of his tragic demise in such a manner.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Anonymous
    October 31, 2017 at 5:48 PM

    Yeah bro so sad you went an live us so early mehnnn
    I would never forget the good times we had in class together in oet class. You have gone to meet our Lord God . U will surely b missed by the entire music class.
    Rest in peace bro

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  5. Anonymous
    October 31, 2017 at 5:25 PM

    He was a kool young man most of the time he is by himself

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  6. Anonymous
    October 31, 2017 at 4:48 PM

    Oh Clint never thought we would lose u this way. I will miss our jokes downstairs during church..... U have gone to meet our Lord...

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  7. Anonymous
    October 31, 2017 at 4:03 PM

    This young man was a very pleasant and respectable young man. He would greet everyone that he passes and would ask how are you. He loved and embraced music and would normally be seen alone. Poor boy, he will be missed by members of the community.

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  8. Anonymous
    October 31, 2017 at 1:56 PM

    nice young man so sad. RIP.

    (5)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.