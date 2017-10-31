UPDATE: Body of Cedar Heights man recovered

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of twenty two (22) year old namely, Clint Wells of Cedar Heights, Vieux Fort.
On Tuesday, October 31, 2017 about 8:20 a.m. officers attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station responded to a report of a suspected drowning at Moule-a-Chique Beach in Vieux Fort.
Clint Wells had reportedly gone snorkeling on Monday, October 30, 2017 and was reported missing after he had failed to return home. His body was recovered by officers attached to the Police Marine Unit, about 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.
A post mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday, November 01, 2017. Investigations are ongoing in this matter.
When you hear about the drummer boy,was Clint.this boy had a passion for playing the drums in church.he was a very quiet and respectable young man.To the wells family .sorry for ur lose. We too are deeply saddened by the news.coming fromrufina Isidore and family
R.I.P.P clint we will miss you dearly. Gone to soon. Class of 2013 of PSS
So sad, so sad. I knew Clint as being a very fine, respectable young man. It's rather heart breaking to hear of his tragic demise in such a manner.
Yeah bro so sad you went an live us so early mehnnn
I would never forget the good times we had in class together in oet class. You have gone to meet our Lord God . U will surely b missed by the entire music class.
Rest in peace bro
He was a kool young man most of the time he is by himself
Oh Clint never thought we would lose u this way. I will miss our jokes downstairs during church..... U have gone to meet our Lord...
This young man was a very pleasant and respectable young man. He would greet everyone that he passes and would ask how are you. He loved and embraced music and would normally be seen alone. Poor boy, he will be missed by members of the community.
nice young man so sad. RIP.