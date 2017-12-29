BREAKING NEWS: Homicide #57 – Man succumbs to head injuries

A man who was severely beaten on Christmas Day in Soufriere has died, bringing the island’s homicide toll for the year to 57, law enforcement officials have confirmed.

Randy Augustin, 30, of Bois Den, was reportedly injured during an alleged altercation around 9 p.m. The Christmas Day jouvert was reportedly underway at the time.

He reportedly sustained a fractured skull and broken legs.

He passed away at Victoria Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 28, while in a coma.

One individual is in custody assisting with the investigations.