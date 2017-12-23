BREAKING NEWS: Female among three injured in Grass Street gun attack

Three people have been left nursing injuries following a shooting at Grass Street, Castries early Saturday morning, Dec. 23, according to police sources.
Reports are that shortly before 3 a.m., two unknown males approached a crowd of people and started shooting at them.
Two males and one female sustained injuries. They are currently in stable condition.
There have been no reports of arrests in connection with the incident.
On all our ports of entry we should warn visitors... we should put up signs all over saying: WELCOME TO THE WILD WILD WEST
WHAT IS GOING ON IN ST LUCIA. I AM PRAYING FOR YOU GUYS. LORD HAVE MERCY!