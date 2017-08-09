BREAKING NEWS: Driver escapes death near Choc roundabout (video and photos)

A man is lucky to be alive after his car ripped into a parked container-trailer near the Choc roundabout this afternoon.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m., across from the building that houses Rituals and Caribbean Cinema.

An eyewitness said the driver of the car (PJ90190) was heading in the direction of Babonneau when he allegedly attempted to overtake. However, to avoid colliding with an oncoming vehicle he veered off the road and ripped into the container-trailer.

The impact of the collision tore the roof off the car and shredded its rear, leaving the driver with a bleeding head wound.

The driver, known so far as Antonius from Corinth, Gros Islet, was seen standing on the side of the road with his shirt wrapped around his head, as two police officers conduct their investigations.

Interestingly, the container-trailer was parked at a “no parking” zone for container-trailers.

























