BREAKING NEWS: Driver escapes death near Choc roundabout (video and photos)

A man is lucky to be alive after his car ripped into a parked container-trailer near the Choc roundabout this afternoon.
The accident occurred around 5 p.m., across from the building that houses Rituals and Caribbean Cinema.
An eyewitness said the driver of the car (PJ90190) was heading in the direction of Babonneau when he allegedly attempted to overtake. However, to avoid colliding with an oncoming vehicle he veered off the road and ripped into the container-trailer.
The impact of the collision tore the roof off the car and shredded its rear, leaving the driver with a bleeding head wound.
The driver, known so far as Antonius from Corinth, Gros Islet, was seen standing on the side of the road with his shirt wrapped around his head, as two police officers conduct their investigations.
Interestingly, the container-trailer was parked at a “no parking” zone for container-trailers.
but he was overtaking smh them mun want to overtake any dam where. the trailer does not have topay for his car. we can only charge the owner of the trailer for illegal parking.
Well boy the trailer being parked there is an offensee on its own. The driver of the car should count his lucky stars. His life is the compensation. Now let me be devil's advocate if that ttailer was almost in the gutter and the car still get remodelled so much , can you imagine where the car would end if it was not there. ........in Ritual's glass and kill or injure innocent people. I'm not saying the trailer was right to be there but it sure saved someone's life cause the accident was destined to happen based on what was reported......someone was overtaking ... On another note I passed the scene of the accident heading into town at 5:15pm and I did not see or hearit happen so how then did the report say it happened at 5:30pm....huh...
It doesn't help to say that if the container was not there this would not have happened. You are correct but something worse could have happened. We do not know. The negative comments are not helping.
So, if you are always in a hurry and overtake every vehicle in front of you... Take heed! This could have been you.
I don't speed but have almost got into accidents because persons are not careful on the roadway:
Today while driving along the john compton highway, a woman decides to just drive out of the jn marie junction after the car in front of me passed her vehicle. She saw me but I guess I was driving too slow for her. If she was not quick enough we would have collided. Wait!! What's the rush? She mouthed something to me but didn't hear what it was.
Another time a vehicle was exiting the area near automotive art, tried to make it quickly onto the highway after the car in front of me passed him. Again, I was too slow for him it seems. I had to swerve quickly onto the inner lane to avoid hitting him.
Patience people!
There was one time where I almost caused an accident in the round about because I entered too early but praise God there was no accident. The vehicle had to take the second exit and I was in the way. Now when I am at the round about I wait. If you find yourself behind me in traffic Im sorry... we're waiting. I would feel sorry for vehicles behind me. Not anymore!
I practice patience each day when driving.
The trailer should not be parked there but the driver is also at fault . If the trailer was not there he could have hit someone walking along side the road or even a vehicle which may have stop there to drop off
a passenger or someone going to buy something at rituals. Its called dangerous driving.
As a driver I see people in a hurry to get to vieux-fort at 7am, i am wondering where are they in a rush
to, same for going to Castries their live home late, then speed along the way putting other persons life at
risk to get to work for 8:30. If you are late there's no going back. Its upsetting the way persons drive along the highways . Taxi drivers also want to drive you off the road when going to meet persons at the
airport.
lucians so backward youll worried about the truck on the other side when the driver tested his own fate in driving the opposite direction!!!! That alone makes him disobey road safety. smh .. TAKE YOUR TIME IT CAN WAIT LOOK NOW YOU HAVENT GOTTEN TO YOUR DESTINATION AS QUICKLY AS YOU THOUGHT SMH THIS IS SAD PEOPLE TAKE LIVES FOR GRANTED
I agree most drivers are always in a hurry but you sound like someone who overtakes on the left...
they will learn not to over take lucians always inna hurry
Laaawwwwd my partner coming out brunch new .... partner fall on your knees ......
Well guess what? the trailer was just removed...Interesting!!
Thank God he veered because it could have been worst. The Almighty God sees everything. That oncoming vehicle which he avoided needs to be equally thankfull
I am sorry about his accident.Thank God the driver is alive. Here is an opportunity for our law enforcement authorities to step up abd save lives in the future from dangerously parked trailers...Some of these areas include; Bannanes/La Toc, Cul de Sac and Hill 20, Babonneau.Please please please, Help save more lives
Wow this guy was lucky God was with you or your must have been praying for you thank God man
I saw this coming.That trailer has been parked there from carnival.What also bothers me is that there is a sign prohibiting such action.Another thing that freaks me out is that this is along the way to the Transport Ministry.Hasn't the minister seen it.Hasn't the PS seen it..So why did it stay there for so long???
No body cares. Everyone is reactive. That's how it's always been. No one is accountable to anyone. Lawlessness begins at the top.
well you can't cheat death. its probably a chance to give god your life as you are living it the second time.
I think the owner of that trailer should be charged pls compensate this guy for his vehicle.
The truck is on the road side . Away from the main rd !
even though. the point is it not supposed to be parked there. if it wasn't illegally parked there that would have not happened
stfu !!! he wasnt supposed to be on the opposite side of the road jackass !
This clearly show disrespect for road signs. I'm sure the container had been there for a while. Officers please be serious in doing your jobs. I'm not blaming you but please have no mercy when people break traffic laws. In as much as the driver was over taking, if the container was not parked there, this would not have happened. Fine the owner of the container. It was a hazard obviously.
Exactly who overtakes on the right ?!
Who overtakes on the right?!? We drive on the left and you overtake the vehicle in front of you by driving on its right.
You just com dong?
Wow wow wow!!! Thank you Lord for saving this man' s life... those photos gave me goose bumps...