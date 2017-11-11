BREAKING NEWS: Body of missing woman Saadia Byron found

Law enforcement sources have confirmed that the lifeless body of a female has been found in Laborie.

Sources say the body was discovered around midday in a shallow “stone” grave, “not too far” from the residence of mother of three Saadia Byron, 32, who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Sources believe the body is that of Byron.

This is St. Lucia’s 51st homicide of 2017.

