Don't Miss
Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

BREAKING NEWS: Body of missing woman Saadia Byron found

By SNO Staff
November 11, 2017
Share502
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 502

Saadia Byron

Law enforcement sources have confirmed that the lifeless body of a female has been found in Laborie.

Sources say the body was discovered around midday in a shallow “stone” grave, “not too far” from the residence of mother of three Saadia Byron, 32, who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Sources believe the body is that of Byron.

This is St. Lucia’s 51st homicide of 2017.

More details soon.

(4)(23)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

2 comments

  1. LUCIAN
    November 11, 2017 at 2:19 PM

    THIS IS REALLY SAD SMH SAINT LUCIA IS A MESS NOT EVEN SAFE TO LEAVE YOUR HOUSE NOW AND GO ANYWHERE LIKE WHERE ARE THE PROPER UNITS TO INVESTIGATE THOSE CRIMES AND CATCH THE KILLERS SAINT LUCIA NEEDS MORE THAN THOSE EVEYRDAY POLICE IN THE COUNTRY HOW MANY MORE WOMEN HAVE TO BE RAPED AND KILLED HERE MY GOSH WOMEN ARE TARGETS WE NEED PROTECTION TOO!!!!

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  2. sherma
    November 11, 2017 at 1:31 PM

    what is going on in st.Lucia. This is horrible. We need God ASAP and stay away from the alcohol and un-godly music. I Don't know the young lady but I feel for her family and kids. The person who did this to her was no stranger and will pay

    (41)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.