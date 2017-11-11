BREAKING NEWS: Body of missing woman Saadia Byron found

Law enforcement sources have confirmed that the lifeless body of a female has been found in Laborie.
Sources say the body was discovered around midday in a shallow “stone” grave, “not too far” from the residence of mother of three Saadia Byron, 32, who has been missing for more than 24 hours.
Sources believe the body is that of Byron.
This is St. Lucia’s 51st homicide of 2017.
More details soon.
THIS IS REALLY SAD SMH SAINT LUCIA IS A MESS NOT EVEN SAFE TO LEAVE YOUR HOUSE NOW AND GO ANYWHERE LIKE WHERE ARE THE PROPER UNITS TO INVESTIGATE THOSE CRIMES AND CATCH THE KILLERS SAINT LUCIA NEEDS MORE THAN THOSE EVEYRDAY POLICE IN THE COUNTRY HOW MANY MORE WOMEN HAVE TO BE RAPED AND KILLED HERE MY GOSH WOMEN ARE TARGETS WE NEED PROTECTION TOO!!!!
what is going on in st.Lucia. This is horrible. We need God ASAP and stay away from the alcohol and un-godly music. I Don't know the young lady but I feel for her family and kids. The person who did this to her was no stranger and will pay