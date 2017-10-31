UPDATE: 13-year-old stabbed in Marchand

A 13-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was stabbed by a known individual in Marchand, Castries last evening, Oct. 30, according to a relative and law enforcement officials.

The victim, identified as Keran Monrose, was reportedly playing a game with a friend when a male stabbed him in his lower back.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m.

Keran was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he was treated.

According to a relative, the assailant is a 17-year-old boy from the Marchand area who is known to the victim.

The relative did not provide additional information.

It is not clear if anyone has been arrested to date.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Earlier it was reported that the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. It in fact occurred just before 9 p.m. We apologise for the error.