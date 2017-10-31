Breaking News
UPDATE: 13-year-old stabbed in Marchand

By SNO Staff
October 31, 2017
A 13-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was stabbed by a known individual in Marchand, Castries last evening, Oct. 30, according to a relative and law enforcement officials.

The victim, identified as Keran Monrose, was reportedly playing a game with a friend when a male stabbed him in his lower back.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m.

Keran was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he was treated.

According to a relative, the assailant is a 17-year-old boy from the Marchand area who is known to the victim.

The relative did not provide additional information.

It is not clear if anyone has been arrested to date.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Earlier it was reported that the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. It in fact occurred just before 9 p.m. We apologise for the error.

  1. unknown
    October 31, 2017 at 5:45 PM

    9pm the child suppose to be home in bed for school the next day ...it does not give the other one right to stab him ....but what is going on with parents in this day and age ...parents please look after your kids ...n do not wait for when something bad happen to be crying and saying if i knew ... a young child like this is suppose to be home n not on the streets or on a field playing at this hour ....

  2. Anonymous
    October 31, 2017 at 5:29 PM

    Well coming to think of it, with all the bad stories we hear about Marchand, most of the bad behaviour and murders have not taken place there recently. There are three hotspots now; Babonneau, Vieux Fort and Gros islet side.

  3. Sipping my tea
    October 31, 2017 at 4:35 PM

    All the retarded people saying these children should have been in school clearly missed out on school themselves because the report clearly stated the incident occurred before 9pm! If y'all children still in school at 9pm then y'all need to be investigated.

  4. Fedup
    October 31, 2017 at 1:24 PM

    Who invoke satan on lucia.best is maria that pass deh e cause some ppk does nor learn

    • Realest guy in the room
      October 31, 2017 at 2:20 PM

      St.lucia will get a devastating disaster, mark my words. Im not gonna be saying sorry. What is sown is what is reaped!

      • Pamela
        October 31, 2017 at 3:23 PM

        Hmmm.... I totally agree...in 2016, Dominica was going through something similar. It was like a plague. Fast forward to 2017, God strikes!!!

        • Anonymous
          October 31, 2017 at 5:10 PM

          We live in the Caribbean we go thru hurricanes every year. Sometimes we are lucky sometimes we are not. I don't know where backward people such as yourself with your ridiculous religious beliefs that God just sits there and plays eeny meeny miny moe with peoples lives, which island bad this year and who should get it and who should not. DAM JACKASS !!

      • Anonymous
        October 31, 2017 at 5:00 PM

        Why would you wish that upon your country YOU JACKASS ???

  5. Minister of Zafe Mon
    October 31, 2017 at 1:18 PM

    Where is the Ministry of Education. They wanted to take Boaz mom to Court for not sending him to school. What is a 13 Year Old doing out of school? Where yall....

  6. Curious
    October 31, 2017 at 1:11 PM

    Isn't that 13 year old boy be I'm school instead of playing , father put a hand , I pray that he is safe.

