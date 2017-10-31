UPDATE: 13-year-old stabbed in Marchand

A 13-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was stabbed by a known individual in Marchand, Castries last evening, Oct. 30, according to a relative and law enforcement officials.
The victim, identified as Keran Monrose, was reportedly playing a game with a friend when a male stabbed him in his lower back.
The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m.
Keran was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he was treated.
According to a relative, the assailant is a 17-year-old boy from the Marchand area who is known to the victim.
The relative did not provide additional information.
It is not clear if anyone has been arrested to date.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Earlier it was reported that the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. It in fact occurred just before 9 p.m. We apologise for the error.
9pm the child suppose to be home in bed for school the next day ...it does not give the other one right to stab him ....but what is going on with parents in this day and age ...parents please look after your kids ...n do not wait for when something bad happen to be crying and saying if i knew ... a young child like this is suppose to be home n not on the streets or on a field playing at this hour ....
Well coming to think of it, with all the bad stories we hear about Marchand, most of the bad behaviour and murders have not taken place there recently. There are three hotspots now; Babonneau, Vieux Fort and Gros islet side.
All the retarded people saying these children should have been in school clearly missed out on school themselves because the report clearly stated the incident occurred before 9pm! If y'all children still in school at 9pm then y'all need to be investigated.
Exactly ! Well said . They themselves need to be in school if they don't know the difference between PM and AM.
Who invoke satan on lucia.best is maria that pass deh e cause some ppk does nor learn
St.lucia will get a devastating disaster, mark my words. Im not gonna be saying sorry. What is sown is what is reaped!
Hmmm.... I totally agree...in 2016, Dominica was going through something similar. It was like a plague. Fast forward to 2017, God strikes!!!
We live in the Caribbean we go thru hurricanes every year. Sometimes we are lucky sometimes we are not. I don't know where backward people such as yourself with your ridiculous religious beliefs that God just sits there and plays eeny meeny miny moe with peoples lives, which island bad this year and who should get it and who should not. DAM JACKASS !!
Why would you wish that upon your country YOU JACKASS ???
Where is the Ministry of Education. They wanted to take Boaz mom to Court for not sending him to school. What is a 13 Year Old doing out of school? Where yall....
Isn't that 13 year old boy be I'm school instead of playing , father put a hand , I pray that he is safe.
U never know
School could've been closed that one time or what not
Great one ....
The report said evening.
Which school remain opens up to 9.00 pm.