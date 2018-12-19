New Babonneau Fire Station expected to boost emergency response in the north: officials

(SNO) — The new Babonneau Fire Station has been officially opened and it is expected to improve firefighting and the response to emergency situations in the northern part of the island.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Joseph Joseph said the operation of the new fire station is expected to result in the reduction in the number of responses at both Fire Service Headquarters and the Gros Islet Fire Station, from the shared workload.

“The added staffing will serve to boost the morale of serving members and assist in addressing some human resource concerns including the reduction in stress and burnout,” he stated.

The fire station was completed in 2015dc but that lack of manpower and staff reportedly kept it from fully functioning. However, new recruits will now be staffing the station.

Minister for Justice Hermangild Francis said the opening of the fire station was long overdue.

“Many government stakeholders had to work together to take this project from a vision to a reality,” he stated. “As minister, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the workers and to ask them to keep on working for the best interest of our country.”

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Babonneau Ezechiel Joseph said the the fire station was a commitment he made to his constituents.

“I remember once, it reported to the cabinet that why you want a police station or firestation at Babonneau,” he stated. “Because you heard today that Anse la Raye/Canaries does not have a firestation and Choisuel doesn’t have a firestation. Why you want a firestation in Babonneau? And you know in my usual style I said, Mr Chairman, excuse me, I cannot wait for the Parliamentary Representative for Anse la Raye/Canaries, I cannot wait for the Parliamentary Representative of Choiseul/Saltibus to build a firestation in their community. If they don’t want it, I am negotiating on the behalf of my people of Babonneau because that was a commitment I made to them.”