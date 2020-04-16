Nevis prison officers take to social media to end discrimination

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Prison officers at the Prison Farm in Nevis are appealing to the authorities to end the discrimination being meted out to them.

According to a source, as a result of the State of Emergency and the curfew imposed, officers who are from St Kitts are unable to return home to their families because of the restrictions imposed on all but one of the ferry services.

“Some officers have had to work for 14 days non-stop before the Coast Guard could assist them in providing transportation. However the Coast Guard has indicated that it cannot continue to provide transportation and as a result officers are left stranded,” a source said.

The source pointed out that fire officers on Nevis have had the privilege of moving between Basseterre and Charlestown via water taxi at no personal cost to them.

The chief officer at the Prison Farm has reportedly informed officers they would have to foot the transportation costs to travel via the water taxi when travelling between both islands to and from work.

“When asked why they cannot have the same privilege like the fire officers there has been no response,” the source said.

A water taxi round trip costs a minimum of $100 compared to $50 to $60 via the regular ferries.

Officers from St Kitts who work on Nevis also face more economic hardship by having to purchase food and other necessities when on Nevis in addition to providing for their families on St Kitts.

The source said officers have to use social media to air their grievances and concerns to remedy the various situations.