Nevis Premier welcomes Chastanet’s OECS police force recommendation

By WINN FM
March 8, 2017

amoryoecsWINN FM – St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A recommendation by St Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet for a single Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) police force has been welcomed by Premier Vance Amory, a senior minister in the federal government in Baseterre.

Prime Minister Chastanet made the call at the OECS Authority meeting on Friday, while pointing out that the most Caribbean states are grappling with the problem of growing violent crime, and that much greater collaboration among OECS countries could help more effectively tackle the problem.

Premier Amory says there is recognition of the seriousness of the need for greater security within individual states and the region as a whole.

He made the observation at the press conference that followed the OECS Authority meeting.

“I believe that all of us recognize that the criminal element or the threat to security does not exist in a vacuum in any single nation, and we are of the view that there is inter-relationship between that threat.  I think that with the existence and proliferation of the technology and the communication equipment, the use of cell phones and things like that, which has in fact enabled the communication among people intent on destroying or weakening the security of our region that this is something that has to be tackled through the cooperation and collaboration among the different states within the OECS.”

One comment

  1. sharon terrell
    March 8, 2017 at 3:43 PM

    Well at least Minister of St.kitts and Nevis ready to take on the fight,what happen to the other caribbean island prime ministers ,mouth shut.I wonder why,or if it is because they playing deaf.I know it not affecting them.They have body guards and security they have everything lock down.They dont care they getting pay anyway salaries popping whiles people die.They turn their heads in the name of the Almighty Dollar.

    (1)(0)
    Reply

