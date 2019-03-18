NEMO trashes rumors of tsunami hitting Saint Lucia

Share This On:

(SNO) — The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is describing as “fake” information circulating on social media that Saint Lucia is due for a tsunami and is actually in its path.

The information has created a level of concern among some Saint Lucians but Maria Medard, deputy director of NEMO, said the organization would like to disassociate itself from it.

“The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) disassociates itself from fake information circulating on social media that Saint Lucia is due for a tsunami and its path,” she said. “Instructions given in the post are also not reliable. This information has in no way been sent out by NEMO.”

According to Medard, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, Saint Lucia participated in a tsunami awareness exercise along with many of the other Caribbean Islands.

“The scenario chosen by Saint Lucia was that of a 6.0M earthquake followed by an eruption of Kick ‘Em Jenny which would then trigger a tsunami,” she explained. “As publicized by authorized NEMO staff, the exercise was part of its public education campaign on hazards, and to educate citizens on what should be done in the event.”

She encouraged everyone to disregard the message being circulated as “fake news” and should not be re-posted.

“As always please ensure that you follow official sources of information,” Medard stated.