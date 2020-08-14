NEMO releases emergency shelters list

List of emergency shelters per district – 2020
As inspected and certified by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, the public is hereby informed that under Part IV Section 13 of the Disaster Management, Act No. 30 of 2006 the following are designated as emergency shelters.
NEMO advises that persons take steps to make their homes their emergency shelter. If this is not possible then make advance arrangements to be with family or friends during a storm.
REMEMBER that shelters are not normally opened before a storm. If a shelter is to be opened BEFORE a storm, NEMO will announce such in advance.
GROS-ISLET
Gros Islet Roman Catholic Church
Gros Islet Church of the Nazarene
Gros Islet Infant School
Gros Islet Primary School
Gros Islet HRDC
Corinth Secondary School
Monchy
Monchy Roman Catholic Church
Monchy Combined School
Monchy Human Resource Development Centre
La Feuille
La Feuille Mothers’ & Fathers’ Hall
La Feuille Pentecostal Church
Vieux Secrieux
Unity Centre – Careffe Gardens
Grand Riviere (Gros Islet)
Grand Riviere Combined School
Full Gospel Deliverance Tabernacle Church
Marisule
Marisule Seventh Day Adventist Church – The Lighthouse on the Hill
Degazon
Degazon SDA Church Mount Olives
Union
Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School
Balata
Balata Combined School
Balata SDA Church
Fundamental Baptist Church
Ti Morne
New Testament Church of God
BABONNEAU
Babonneau Resource Centre
Babonneau Secondary School
Babonneau Infant/Primary School
Babonneau Roman Catholic Church
Cacoa
Gospel Baptist Church
Bethany SDA Church and Children’s Division
Fond Assau
Fond Assau Combined School
La Guerre
La Guerre Combined School
La Guerre Gospel Hall
Garrand
Garrand Mothers’ & Fathers’ Hall
Boguis
Boguis Combined School
Des Barras
Des Barras Combined School
Plateau
Plateau SDA Church
Plateau Mothers’ & Fathers’ Hall
Paix Bouche
Paix Bouche Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses
La Croix
La Croix Evangelical Church
CASTRIES NORTH
Lanse Road
Camille Henry Memorial School
La Clery
La Clery Roman Catholic Church
VBCC Club House
Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Vide Boutielle
Vide Boutielle Combined School
Patricia D. James Secondary School
Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School
Morne Du Don
Morne Du Don Combined School
Chase Gardens
Chase Gardens HRDC
CASTRIES CENTRAL
Carmen Rene Memorial School
St. Aloysius RC Boy Infant School
St. Aloysius RC Boy Primary School
Ave Maria Girls Infant School
Ave Maria Girls Primary School
Anglican Infant School
Cannon Laurie Primary School
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Castries SDA Church
Castries City Hall
Castries Methodist Church
Salvation Army Church
CASTRIES SOUTH EAST
Bexon
Bexon Infant School
Bexon Roman Catholic Church
Marc
Marc SDA Church
Cul De Sac
Cul De Sac Early Childhood Development Centre
Goodlands
Goodlands Full Gospel Worship Centre
Ravine Poison
Zion SDA Church
Zion SDA Primary School
Sarrot
Sarrot Community Centre
Forestiere
Forestiere Methodist Church
Forestiere Methodist Combined School
Forestiere SDA Church
Ti Rocher (Castries)
Ti Rocher Combined School
Dierre Fort
Dierre Fort Seventh Day Adventist Church
Odsan
Odsan Combined School
Odsan Pentecostal Church
Trois Piton
Trois Piton SDA Church
Barre De Chaussee
Barre De Chausee Multi Purpose Court
CASTRIES SOUTH
Ciceron
Ciceron R.C. Combined School
Deliverance Baptist Church
Ciceron Secondary School
Ciceron Methodist Church
Ciceron SDA Church
Lady Gordon Opportunity Centre
Faux A Chaux
Faux A Chaux Community Centre
Marigot
Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary School
La. Croix Maingot
La. Croix Maingot Combined School
Tapion
Tapion Private School
The Morne
St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church
CASTRIES EAST
Bocage
Bocage Combined School
Bocage Secondary School
Bocage Pentecostal Church
Marchand
Marchand Community Centre
Marchand Parish Hall
Marchand Combined School
Marchand RC Church
Entrepot
Entrepot Secondary School
Entrepot Human Resource Centre
Ti Rocher
Ti Rocher Combined School
Anse La Raye
Anse La Raye Primary School
Anse La Raye SDA Church
Anse La Raye RC Church
Jacmel
Roseau Combined School
Jacmel Roman Catholic Church
Millet
Millet Primary School
Millet Infant School
Tete Chemin
Tete Chemin Human Resource Centre
Tete Chemin SDA Church
CANARIES
Canaries Village
Canaries Primary School
Canaries RC Church
Canaries SDA church
Canaries Parish Hall
Canaries Community Centre
Flora Villa
Delia’s Hideaway
Belvedere
Fresh Disco
DENNERY NORTH
La Resource
La Resource Day Care Center
La Resource Roman Catholic
La Resource Parish Centre
La Resource Combined school
Grande Riviere
Grande Riviere Secondary School
Grande Riviere Seventh Day Adventist Church
Grande Riviere Human Resource Center
Gadette
Gadette Day Care
Richfond
Richfond Combined School
Aux Lyon
Aux Lyon Combined school
Derniere Riviere
Derniere Riviere Apostolic Faith Church
Derniere Riviere Combined School
DENNERY SOUTH
Dennery Village
Dennery Infant
Dennery Seventh Day Adventist Church
Clendon Mason Memorial School
La Caye
St. Mary’s Anglican Church
SOUFRIERE
Fond St. Jacques
Fond St. Jacques Roman Catholic Church
Fond St. Jacques Primary School
Fond St. Jacques Parish Centre
Fond St. Jacques Pre-School
Soufriere Town
Soufriere Roman Catholic Church
Soufriere Primary School
Soufriere Infant School
Soufriere Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Soufriere Comprehensive School
St. Isidore Hall
Fond Beniere
Christ is the Answer Church
Bouton
Bouton Combined School
Les Etangs
Les Etangs Combined School
CHOISEUL
Piaye
Piaye Secondary School
Piaye Combined School
Saltibus
Saltibus Combined School
Saltibus Roman Catholic Church
Darban Mothers’ and Fathers’ Hall
River Doree
River Dorée Anglican Church
River Dorée Combined School
River Dorée Mothers’ and Fathers’ Hall
La Fague
La Fargue Mission Evangelical Church
Choiseul Secondary School
Roblot Combined School
Choiseul Village
Choiseul Roman Catholic Church
Reunion
Reunion Primary School
Enrichment Centre
Reunion Pentecostal Church
Mongouge
Mongouge Combined School
Dugard
Dugard Combined School
Victoria
Victoria Roman Catholic Church
Victoria Seventh Day Adventist Church
Cool Joint Disco
Delcer
Delcer Combined School
La Maze
La Maze Community Resource Centre
La Pointe
La Pointe Pentecostal Apostalic Church
MICOUD SOUTH
Ti Rocher
Ti Rocher Multi Purpose Centre
Liberty Baptist Church
Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ti Rocher
Ti Rocher Combined School
Desruisseaux
Fond Desruisseaux Mothers’ and Fathers’ Hall
Desruisseaux Combined School
Desruisseaux Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Desruisseaux Roman Catholic Church
Desruisseaux Multi Purpose Centre
Desruisseaux Evangelical Church
Blanchard
Blanchard Pentecostal Church – Solid Rocks
Blanchard Combined School
Redeem Christian Fellowship Church – Blanchard
Dugard
Dugard Community Centre
Anse Ger
Anse Ger Secondary School
La Couville
La Couville Evangelical Church
LABORIE
Laborie Village
Laborie RC Church
Laborie Girls Primary School
Laborie Roman Catholic Church
Augier
Augier Pre School (St. Francis Xavier)
Augier Combined School
Augier Roman Catholic Church (St. Francis Xavier)
Augier Evangelical Church
Banse/La Grace
Banse La Grace Combined School
Banse La Grace Evangelical Church
Banse La Grace Pre School
Banse La Grace Pentecostal Church
VIEUX FORT SOUTH
Vieux Fort Comprehensive School Campus A
Vieux Fort Comprehensive School Campus B
Plain View Combined School
Vieux Fort Primary School
Victory Pentecostal Church
Beanfield Secondary School
VIEUX FORT NORTH
Pierrot Combined School
Pierrot RC Church
Vigier
Vigier Combined School
Belle Vue
Belle Vue Human Resource Centre
Belle Vue Combined School
Belle Vue RC Church
Grace
Grace Combined School
Grace Community Centre
Grace RC Church
Grace Fair Trade Centre
MICOUD NORTH
Micoud Village
Lime Light Disco
Faith Tabernacle Church
Micoud Multi Purpose Centre
Micoud Primary School
Micoud Secondary School
Micoud RC Church
Ebenezer Seventh Day Adventist Church
Patience
Patience Combined School
Mon Repos
Mon Repos RC Church
Mon Repos Seventh Day Adventist Church
Praslin Community Centre
Bible Baptist Church
Born Again Revival Pentecostal Church
The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy, and Labour shall be inspecting shelters again in 2021. If you wish to have a building in your neighbourhood inspected and certified, forward the information including the exact location to NEMO at:
The Director
P O Box 1517
e-mail: [email protected]
Call (758) 452 3802 / 468 2126
Or Fax to (758) 453-2152