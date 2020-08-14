NEMO releases emergency shelters list

List of emergency shelters per district – 2020

As inspected and certified by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, the public is hereby informed that under Part IV Section 13 of the Disaster Management, Act No. 30 of 2006 the following are designated as emergency shelters.

NEMO advises that persons take steps to make their homes their emergency shelter. If this is not possible then make advance arrangements to be with family or friends during a storm.

REMEMBER that shelters are not normally opened before a storm. If a shelter is to be opened BEFORE a storm, NEMO will announce such in advance.

GROS-ISLET

Gros Islet Roman Catholic Church

Gros Islet Church of the Nazarene

Gros Islet Infant School

Gros Islet Primary School

Gros Islet HRDC

Corinth Secondary School

Monchy

Monchy Roman Catholic Church

Monchy Combined School

Monchy Human Resource Development Centre

La Feuille

La Feuille Mothers’ & Fathers’ Hall

La Feuille Pentecostal Church

Vieux Secrieux

Unity Centre – Careffe Gardens

Grand Riviere (Gros Islet)

Grand Riviere Combined School

Full Gospel Deliverance Tabernacle Church

Marisule

Marisule Seventh Day Adventist Church – The Lighthouse on the Hill

Degazon

Degazon SDA Church Mount Olives

Union

Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School

Balata

Balata Combined School

Balata SDA Church

Fundamental Baptist Church

Ti Morne

New Testament Church of God

BABONNEAU

Babonneau Resource Centre

Babonneau Secondary School

Babonneau Infant/Primary School

Babonneau Roman Catholic Church

Cacoa

Gospel Baptist Church

Bethany SDA Church and Children’s Division

Fond Assau

Fond Assau Combined School

La Guerre

La Guerre Combined School

La Guerre Gospel Hall

Garrand

Garrand Mothers’ & Fathers’ Hall

Boguis

Boguis Combined School

Des Barras

Des Barras Combined School

Plateau

Plateau SDA Church

Plateau Mothers’ & Fathers’ Hall

Paix Bouche

Paix Bouche Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses

La Croix

La Croix Evangelical Church

CASTRIES NORTH

Lanse Road

Camille Henry Memorial School

La Clery

La Clery Roman Catholic Church

VBCC Club House

Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Vide Boutielle

Vide Boutielle Combined School

Patricia D. James Secondary School

Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School

Morne Du Don

Morne Du Don Combined School

Chase Gardens

Chase Gardens HRDC

CASTRIES CENTRAL

Carmen Rene Memorial School

St. Aloysius RC Boy Infant School

St. Aloysius RC Boy Primary School

Ave Maria Girls Infant School

Ave Maria Girls Primary School

Anglican Infant School

Cannon Laurie Primary School

Holy Trinity Anglican Church

Castries SDA Church

Castries City Hall

Castries Methodist Church

Salvation Army Church

CASTRIES SOUTH EAST

Bexon

Bexon Infant School

Bexon Roman Catholic Church

Marc

Marc SDA Church

Cul De Sac

Cul De Sac Early Childhood Development Centre

Goodlands

Goodlands Full Gospel Worship Centre

Ravine Poison

Zion SDA Church

Zion SDA Primary School

Sarrot

Sarrot Community Centre

Forestiere

Forestiere Methodist Church

Forestiere Methodist Combined School

Forestiere SDA Church

Ti Rocher (Castries)

Ti Rocher Combined School

Dierre Fort

Dierre Fort Seventh Day Adventist Church

Odsan

Odsan Combined School

Odsan Pentecostal Church

Trois Piton

Trois Piton SDA Church

Barre De Chaussee

Barre De Chausee Multi Purpose Court

CASTRIES SOUTH

Ciceron

Ciceron R.C. Combined School

Deliverance Baptist Church

Ciceron Secondary School

Ciceron Methodist Church

Ciceron SDA Church

Lady Gordon Opportunity Centre

Faux A Chaux

Faux A Chaux Community Centre

Marigot

Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary School

La. Croix Maingot

La. Croix Maingot Combined School

Tapion

Tapion Private School

The Morne

St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church

CASTRIES EAST

Bocage

Bocage Combined School

Bocage Secondary School

Bocage Pentecostal Church

Marchand

Marchand Community Centre

Marchand Parish Hall

Marchand Combined School

Marchand RC Church

Entrepot

Entrepot Secondary School

Entrepot Human Resource Centre

Ti Rocher

Ti Rocher Combined School

Anse La Raye

Anse La Raye Primary School

Anse La Raye SDA Church

Anse La Raye RC Church

Jacmel

Roseau Combined School

Jacmel Roman Catholic Church

Millet

Millet Primary School

Millet Infant School

Tete Chemin

Tete Chemin Human Resource Centre

Tete Chemin SDA Church

CANARIES

Canaries Village

Canaries Primary School

Canaries RC Church

Canaries SDA church

Canaries Parish Hall

Canaries Community Centre

Flora Villa

Delia’s Hideaway

Belvedere

Fresh Disco

DENNERY NORTH

La Resource

La Resource Day Care Center

La Resource Roman Catholic

La Resource Parish Centre

La Resource Combined school

Grande Riviere

Grande Riviere Secondary School

Grande Riviere Seventh Day Adventist Church

Grande Riviere Human Resource Center

Gadette

Gadette Day Care

Richfond

Richfond Combined School

Aux Lyon

Aux Lyon Combined school

Derniere Riviere

Derniere Riviere Apostolic Faith Church

Derniere Riviere Combined School

DENNERY SOUTH

Dennery Village

Dennery Infant

Dennery Seventh Day Adventist Church

Clendon Mason Memorial School

La Caye

St. Mary’s Anglican Church

SOUFRIERE

Fond St. Jacques

Fond St. Jacques Roman Catholic Church

Fond St. Jacques Primary School

Fond St. Jacques Parish Centre

Fond St. Jacques Pre-School

Soufriere Town

Soufriere Roman Catholic Church

Soufriere Primary School

Soufriere Infant School

Soufriere Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Soufriere Comprehensive School

St. Isidore Hall

Fond Beniere

Christ is the Answer Church

Bouton

Bouton Combined School

Les Etangs

Les Etangs Combined School

CHOISEUL

Piaye

Piaye Secondary School

Piaye Combined School

Saltibus

Saltibus Combined School

Saltibus Roman Catholic Church

Darban Mothers’ and Fathers’ Hall

River Doree

River Dorée Anglican Church

River Dorée Combined School

River Dorée Mothers’ and Fathers’ Hall

La Fague

La Fargue Mission Evangelical Church

Choiseul Secondary School

Roblot Combined School

Choiseul Village

Choiseul Roman Catholic Church

Reunion

Reunion Primary School

Enrichment Centre

Reunion Pentecostal Church

Mongouge

Mongouge Combined School

Dugard

Dugard Combined School

Victoria

Victoria Roman Catholic Church

Victoria Seventh Day Adventist Church

Cool Joint Disco

Delcer

Delcer Combined School

La Maze

La Maze Community Resource Centre

La Pointe

La Pointe Pentecostal Apostalic Church

MICOUD SOUTH

Ti Rocher

Ti Rocher Multi Purpose Centre

Liberty Baptist Church

Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ti Rocher

Ti Rocher Combined School

Desruisseaux

Fond Desruisseaux Mothers’ and Fathers’ Hall

Desruisseaux Combined School

Desruisseaux Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Desruisseaux Roman Catholic Church

Desruisseaux Multi Purpose Centre

Desruisseaux Evangelical Church

Blanchard

Blanchard Pentecostal Church – Solid Rocks

Blanchard Combined School

Redeem Christian Fellowship Church – Blanchard

Dugard

Dugard Community Centre

Anse Ger

Anse Ger Secondary School

La Couville

La Couville Evangelical Church

LABORIE

Laborie Village

Laborie RC Church

Laborie Girls Primary School

Laborie Roman Catholic Church

Augier

Augier Pre School (St. Francis Xavier)

Augier Combined School

Augier Roman Catholic Church (St. Francis Xavier)

Augier Evangelical Church

Banse/La Grace

Banse La Grace Combined School

Banse La Grace Evangelical Church

Banse La Grace Pre School

Banse La Grace Pentecostal Church

VIEUX FORT SOUTH

Vieux Fort Comprehensive School Campus A

Vieux Fort Comprehensive School Campus B

Plain View Combined School

Vieux Fort Primary School

Victory Pentecostal Church

Beanfield Secondary School

VIEUX FORT NORTH

Pierrot Combined School

Pierrot RC Church

Vigier

Vigier Combined School

Belle Vue

Belle Vue Human Resource Centre

Belle Vue Combined School

Belle Vue RC Church

Grace

Grace Combined School

Grace Community Centre

Grace RC Church

Grace Fair Trade Centre

MICOUD NORTH

Micoud Village

Lime Light Disco

Faith Tabernacle Church

Micoud Multi Purpose Centre

Micoud Primary School

Micoud Secondary School

Micoud RC Church

Ebenezer Seventh Day Adventist Church

Patience

Patience Combined School

Mon Repos

Mon Repos RC Church

Mon Repos Seventh Day Adventist Church

Praslin Community Centre

Bible Baptist Church

Born Again Revival Pentecostal Church

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy, and Labour shall be inspecting shelters again in 2021. If you wish to have a building in your neighbourhood inspected and certified, forward the information including the exact location to NEMO at:

The Director

P O Box 1517

e-mail: [email protected]

Call (758) 452 3802 / 468 2126

Or Fax to (758) 453-2152