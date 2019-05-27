NEMO encourages Saint Lucia residents to prepare for hurricane season

Share This On:

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Andrea, died almost as fast as it formed near Bermuda last week. This was reportedly the fifth consecutive year a tropical storm had formed in the Atlantic before the official start of the hurricane season.

Despite this, Maria Medard, deputy director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), is advising Saint Lucia residents not to be complacent but be prepared for the season which officially starts on June 1.

Medard is encouraging all residents to “take the usual precautions to reduce loss to lives and livelihoods”.

“It is important to take precautions…. it has been shown that one dollar spent in disaster risk reduction would save you much much more in the long run in recovery expenses,” she told St. Lucia News Online.

NEMO is already on the ball, with its public service announcements (PSAs) on radio and television, as part of its efforts to help residents prepare for the hurricane season.

PSAs will also be posted on the organisation’s social media page/s and through other types of local news media.

“We will also in the near future be providing some tips on preparation for the hurricane season along with any other updates. And we will be doing that through our website and Facebook page and also through the media,” Medard said.

She emphasized that every citizen and resident “remain vigilant and listen only to official sources of information”.

Should anyone require clarification or further information, they’re required to call the NEMO Secretariat at (758) 452-3802 or email: [email protected]

Researchers predict a normal to below average 2019 hurricane season.

Officials at the North Carolina State University are predicting a normal hurricane season, with the potential of 13 to 16 named storms, five to seven hurricanes and two to three major hurricanes, according to data released last April.

The Colorado State University, on the other hand, had predicted below-average findings, which forecasts 13 named storms, five hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

