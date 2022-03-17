 

The Chair of the island’s National COVID Management Center (NCMC), Cletus Springer, has been appointed to two new top positions within less than two weeks.

On March 9th, the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) announced the election of Springer as the new Chair of its Board of Directors.

At CANARI’s Annual General Meeting, Springer reaffirmed the entity’s “continued commitment to the region’s sustainable and equitable development” through its new 10-year strategic plan (2021-2030).

He said the plan “charts a course for influencing the way we manage the environment, pursue economic development and bring about a more just and equitable society.”

Springer previously served as CANARI’s Chair between 2009 and 2012 and said he felt “truly honoured” by his reappointment.

A former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Planning, Springer is described by CANARI as “an urban planner, environmentalist, public administrator, communicator and a published writer” with almost four decades experience in small island development states (SIDS).

And on March 13, it was announced he’d been appointed by the Washington-based Atlantic Council Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center as a member of the 2022 US-Caribbean Consultative Group (US-CCG).
The press release stated: “This group will seek to foster constructive dialogue about the Caribbean, identify regional priorities, highlight common areas of interest, and forge agreement among US and Caribbean actors through public and private forums.”

This year, the US-CCG said, it “will analyze weaknesses, and successes in existing US-Caribbean policy, agreements and initiatives and provide action-oriented and forward-looking recommendations to Government and business leaders in the United States and the Caribbean.”

The Center is described as a “solutions-oriented body” dedicated to “tackling the most pressing issues facing the region, such as post-Covid recovery, financial inclusion and energy security.”

The new CANARI Chair is also Chair of the Board of Directors of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC), which announced earlier this week it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Connecticut to introduce higher-level health studies at the island’s top tertiary institution.

