Natty Conqueror releases corona soundtrack

(PRESS RELEASE) – Due to the global outbreak of Covid-19 crisis, St. Lucian reggae artist Natty Conqueror release new single and video entitled “Corona Revelation”

Being in the music fraternity for over 20 years, he decided to give his contribution in making a soundtrack of the issue during this period of time.

In the start of 2020, Natty Conqueror started his first island tour chapter one, and has been doing great performance on six events around the island including Soufriere, Choiseul, Laborie, Dennery, Bexon, and Gros Islet.

After all, he prepared for island tour chapter 2 in which he was scheduled to perform on four events, three on April and one on May, but had to postponed because of the pandemic.

However, he is encouraging the public to follow the rules and protocols from the government and health officials, to stop the spread of the coronavirus, to take the necessary precautions and to stay safe in this hard times until further notice.

YouTube Link

https://youtu.be/TJvaNOBobwI

