Natty Conqueror and Jamaican reggae icon Vernon Maytone release new music

(PRESS RELEASE) — During his performance at Reggae Night concert, which took place in Palm Valley in February 2019, Natty Conqueror had the place on fire for his third time around in the community of Grande Riviere, Dennery.

However, Natty is the first to invite the reggae icon Vernon Maytone to the promoters of the event, in which Vernon visited St. Lucia to perform for the first time in the history of reggae music.

After the concert was over, Natty Conqueror and Vernon Maytone chilled backstage, reasoning together about the struggles in life that reggae artistes have gone through, and decided to wrote a song called Live Righteous.

Vernon Maytone, whose real name is Vernon Buckley, is the original foundation member of The Mighty Maytones from Clarendon, Jamaica; he formed the group in 1969 and has produced many reggae albums with hits songs such as Madness, Serious World, Boat To Zion, Funny Man, Ital Queen, Born To Be Loved, Music Is A Part Of Life, Lover Man, and popular track Money Worries, which were featured as a soundtrack for the Jamaican film movie, Rockers featuring Gregory Isaacs, Burning Spear, Big Youth, Kiddus I, Jacob Miller, and Horsemouth.

Natty Conqueror, whose real name is Natty Charles Martyr, was born in New York and raised in St. Lucia. He has been in music for 23 years, doing lots of producing, songwriting, recording, engineering, and video production as a independent producer, but still don’t get the recognition and respect that he deserves.

The young talented singer has been through a lot in life on his musical journey, putting up with a lot of obstacles and fight, but still have the strength to continue pushing harder without giving up.

Natty Conqueror has been hanging out and interacting with lots of international artistes such as Eric Donaldson, Morgan Heritage, Sizzla, Gyptian, Chronixx, Tarrus Riley, Etana, Maxi Priest, Wyclef Jean, Bunny Wailer and the late Joseph Hill of Culture, but has never gotten the chance to do any collaboration because of time, and the condition of the artistes and their management team.

Vernon Maytone is the first international Jamaican reggae icon Natty Conqueror got a chance to collaborate with after so many years, and he is looking forward to do more collaboration with many more international artistes in the future.

Natty Conqueror is working hard in building his portfolio and to establish a name for himself in the world of reggae, keeping his content clean and decent, to leave a legacy for the upcoming future generation to look up to, and to read the history of a strong determined, struggling man, who has no intention of giving up on his dreams no matter what comes, and he is ready to take the world of reggae by storm.

