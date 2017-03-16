National Trust may take legal action against dolphinarium project

Director of the St. Lucia National Trust Bishnu Tulsie has said the organisation will take legal action against the proposed dolphin park project if the need arises.

Tulsie made this and other firm statements during a press conference at Pigeon Island today, March 16.

“We have the power of public opinion. Given the mandate of our members we may have to pursue legal actions but we are hoping it does not come down to that,” Tulsie posited.

Tulsie stated that while Dolphin Discovery Inc. has boasted of the potential employment for abouty 60 persons, the National Trust feels that way more than 60 will lose employment should the project materialise.

“The people who operate the diving facilities, people from the hotel, we have a snorkel and scrubber operation, are going to lose those jobs. That restaurant is likely to be closed and they employ 16 persons,” the director said.

Tulsie also expressed concern over the possible “negative press” St. Lucia stands to gain over the establishment of a dolphin park.

He explained that countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States are taking steps to rid dolphin parks. He also noted that these countries are St. Lucia’s main tourism support territories.

Tulsie said he is confident that the global tourism website, TripAdvisor, will cease placing St. Lucia as a tourism destination, which will significantly impact the tourism industry, St. Lucia’s main source of income.

“The price to pay outweighs the benefits,” Tulse stated.

Other members also highlighted the Pigeon Island’s historical heritage and the need to preserve history as a focal point.

A member of the National Trust was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Allen Chastanet today but Tulsie said he is unsure what the discussion was likely to entail.

Presently the development of the dolphin park has not yet finalised but there is outrage over the high possibility of the park becoming a reality.

Recently, Prime Minister Chastanet expressed disappointment at the way in which officials from Dolphin Discovery Inc., a Mexican-based company, was treated by members of the Trust. T

The prime minister said Pigeon Island is a major asset that is under-utilised.

